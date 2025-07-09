Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 7,451 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,211,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

