Ramiah Investment Group Takes $5.43 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ramiah Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.9% of Ramiah Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 679,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,928,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VB opened at $242.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

