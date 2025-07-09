New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $527.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.77 and a 200-day moving average of $536.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.59.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

