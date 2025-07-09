Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $438.29 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,893,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 3.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $438,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.3%

WM opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.29.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

