First Interstate Bank Sells 1,420 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $68,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Express by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 99,992 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.25.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $319.33. 161,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,988. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.78 and a 200-day moving average of $290.19. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $329.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

