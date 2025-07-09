Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after buying an additional 318,007 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,274,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,369,000 after buying an additional 70,516 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.87. The stock had a trading volume of 109,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.31. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

