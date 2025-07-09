Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of COF stock opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.22. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $221.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

