Flossbach Von Storch SE Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,140 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.4% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned approximately 0.27% of Applied Materials worth $320,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.65.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $194.99 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.