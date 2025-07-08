Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,843,000 after buying an additional 70,496 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,813,000 after purchasing an additional 186,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.19. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

