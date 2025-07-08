Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 31,817,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Qiagen by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,191,000 after buying an additional 2,656,136 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Qiagen by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,319,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,470,000 after buying an additional 2,202,040 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $483.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.66 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Qiagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

