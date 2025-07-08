Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Price Target at $140.92

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.92.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

A opened at $119.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average of $123.03. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

