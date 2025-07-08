Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ekso Bionics from $2,025.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.01.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($27.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.75) by ($2.25). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,733 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.03% of Ekso Bionics worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

