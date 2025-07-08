Wall Street Zen Upgrades Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) to Sell

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Netcapital Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Netcapital stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.80. Netcapital has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Get Netcapital alerts:

About Netcapital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.