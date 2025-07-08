LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Shares of LVO stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.82.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveOne will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
