GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of GH Research from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $15.01 on Friday. GH Research has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $780.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.42. Sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

