InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ INM opened at $2.73 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.87% and a negative return on equity of 107.93%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

