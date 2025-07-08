Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Nuvve Stock Performance

NVVE opened at $0.95 on Friday. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 6,228.12% and a negative net margin of 322.28%.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

