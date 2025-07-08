Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$205.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KXS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. ATB Capital cut Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Kinaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

TSE:KXS opened at C$201.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.12, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$197.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$177.47. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$132.93 and a 12 month high of C$205.00.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.30, for a total value of C$39,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 703 shares in the company, valued at C$138,701.90. This represents a 22.15% decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.00, for a total value of C$710,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 596 shares in the company, valued at C$119,796. This represents a 85.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 77,493 shares of company stock worth $15,063,388 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

