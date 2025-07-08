Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $848,101.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,717.28. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

