Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBERY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Geberit to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Geberit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Geberit

Geberit Stock Performance

Geberit Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $76.66 on Thursday. Geberit has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.873 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.86. Geberit’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Geberit

(Get Free Report

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.