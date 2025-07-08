Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 2,507.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

