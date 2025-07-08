Analysts Set Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX) Price Target at $83.60

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TECX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tectonic Therapeutic

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 9,478 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $154,586.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,334,846 shares in the company, valued at $70,701,338.26. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 5,554.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

Shares of TECX stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.17.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.