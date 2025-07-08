Analysts Set Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX) Price Target at $83.60

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.60.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TECX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 5,554.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TECX stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.17.
Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.
Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
