Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $992.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 99.08% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,547.96. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

