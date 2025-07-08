ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

GTM opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 14,773 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $148,468.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,813.85. The trade was a 26.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock worth $359,478 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

