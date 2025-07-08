McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.13.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

