Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.2%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.77%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

