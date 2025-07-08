NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $246.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.28.
NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
