Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

