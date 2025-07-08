iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

