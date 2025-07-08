Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Comcast by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5%

CMCSA stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

