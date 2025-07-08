CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Shares of DUSA stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $736.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

