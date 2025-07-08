Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:CNM opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $1,512,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,491.95. The trade was a 74.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $538,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,895. This trade represents a 33.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,703 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,310 over the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,855,000 after acquiring an additional 122,240 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Core & Main by 12.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 223,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Core & Main by 109.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,791,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after acquiring an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 4,757.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,580,000 after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

