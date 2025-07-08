Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $390.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Shares of SYK opened at $392.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.58. Stryker has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Stryker by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

