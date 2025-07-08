Douglas G. Boessen Sells 1,859 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Garmin Stock Down 0.2%

GRMN opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $160.71 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

