Palisades Investment Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Willis Lease Finance comprises approximately 1.7% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $235.43.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $483,034.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,467,301.81. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 7,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,942.20. Following the transaction, the president owned 100,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,321.60. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,895 shares of company stock worth $5,488,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.