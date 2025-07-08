CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,755 shares during the period. Sony makes up approximately 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Sony by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sony by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Sony by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Sony by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Sony Stock Performance
Sony stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.
Sony Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
