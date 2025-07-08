Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 767,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 224,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
