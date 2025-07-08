The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,151,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,079 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,436,000 after purchasing an additional 860,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock worth $1,782,794 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $196.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.