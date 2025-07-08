Wedbush Begins Coverage on Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE)

Equities researchers at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of MAZE stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Maze Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.39).

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAZE. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,874,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,460,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,362,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,373,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,561,000.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

