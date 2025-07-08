SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,989 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

