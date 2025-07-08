Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Magnite alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGNI

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnite has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. Magnite had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Rossman sold 137,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $2,572,991.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,291.62. This represents a 59.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 188,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,060. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,743 shares of company stock valued at $16,021,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 608.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 404,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.