Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 11,869.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

