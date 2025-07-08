Palisades Investment Partners LLC Acquires 549 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies comprises 3.6% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $241.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.26 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $148.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 target price on UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,210.20. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

