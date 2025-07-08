Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Coastal Financial makes up about 2.7% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Coastal Financial worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 50,271.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.96. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CCB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. This represents a 10.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $276,640.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,266.28. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

