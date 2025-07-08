Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires 14 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($14.21) per share, with a total value of £146.16 ($198.94).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 1st, John Pettigrew sold 165,530 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.67), for a total value of £1,784,413.40 ($2,428,764.67).
- On Friday, June 13th, John Pettigrew bought 33,779 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($14.41) per share, with a total value of £357,719.61 ($486,892.08).
- On Monday, June 9th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,035 ($14.09) per share, for a total transaction of £155.25 ($211.31).
- On Wednesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,071 ($14.58) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($204.08).
National Grid Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,047 ($14.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,057.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,002.91. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of GBX 645 ($8.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
