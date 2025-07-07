Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,075,000 after purchasing an additional 190,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,426,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,052,000 after purchasing an additional 755,893 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

NYSE ZTS opened at $159.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

