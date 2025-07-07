Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.93.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $531.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $512.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

