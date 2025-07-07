Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,065 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of S&P Global worth $470,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $531.02 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.93.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

