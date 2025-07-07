Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $160.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.25. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

