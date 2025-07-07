Wall Street Zen Upgrades PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) to “Hold”

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PLBY Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $1.58 on Friday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 71.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,460.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 27,400 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $39,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,801.45. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,092 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

